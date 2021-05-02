GBP/USD Forecast May 3-10 – Will BoE signal that a taper is on the way?

GBP/USD dropped sharply late in the week and the pair ended the week just above the 1.38 line. The upcoming week has four releases, including the BoE rate decision. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD.

The Confederation of British Industry Realized Sales report finally punched into positive territory after six straight declines. Sales volume rose to +20 in April, up from -45 points. This easily beat the estimate of +9.

In the US, consumer confidence soared, as the Consumer Board Consumer Confidence Index climbed to 121.7, up from 113.1 beforehand. The US dollar dipped after the FOMC meeting, as the Fed said it was premature to discuss tapering.

US GDP rose 6.4%, beating the forecast of 6.1%. The robust reading was another sign that the US economic recovery is in full swing.