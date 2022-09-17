Start Trading
Search ForexCrunch
Home » GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Bearish Momentum Ahead of Fed and BoE

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Bearish Momentum Ahead of Fed and BoE

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

  • There was a rise in US inflation in August.
  • UK inflation eased for the first time in almost a year.
  • Markets are awaiting rate hikes from the Fed and the BoE.

The GBP/USD weekly forecast is bearish as markets expect a more aggressive Fed, strengthening the dollar against most other currencies.

Are you interested to learn more about Forex demo accounts? Check our detailed guide-

Ups and downs of GBP/USD

There were many significant news releases from the US and the UK last week, but investors paid more attention to inflation data from both countries. According to data from the Labor Department, overall consumer prices in the US increased by 0.1% from July to August, more than the decline experts had predicted, and increased by 8.3% from the same time last year.

Contrary to expectations, underlying inflation in the US has been broadening out.

On the other hand, inflation in the UK fell for the first time in about a year due to cheaper fuel prices. These reports are bound to affect next week’s rate decisions.

Next week’s key events for GBP/USD

GBP/USD weekly outlook

Next week will be very volatile for GBP/USD. Following this week’s consumer price index report that came in hotter than anticipated, investors are looking forward to the Fed meeting next week. The central bank is anticipated to implement another big rate hike.

Investors in interest rate futures changed their bets on Friday, favoring the Bank of England raising interest rates by half a point next week. Earlier this month, there was a more than 80% likelihood that the bank would hike rates by 75 basis points.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

GBP/USD weekly technical forecast: Bullish divergence favoring short-term pullback

GBP/USD weekly outlook

Looking at the daily chart, we see the price trading below the 22-SMA and RSI below 50. Bears are in charge of the market and have paused at 1.1401, proving to be a solid support level. The RSI is showing a bullish divergence with the price, which could mean that bears are not as strong as they were previously.

Are you interested to learn more about CFD brokers? Check our detailed guide-

At this point, more sellers need to come in for the downtrend to continue. However, buyers can take over at this level and push the price higher if they don’t. A bullish move would, however, encounter a lot of resistance from the 22-SMA and the 1.1722 key resistance level. It is, therefore, possible that the bullish move would only be a pullback, and the downtrend will continue after.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

 

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

View All Post By Saqib Iqbal
GBP USD Forecast

Regulated Forex Brokers

All Brokers

Related Articles

my GBP/USD forecast
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Bullish Momentum Ahead of FOMC Minutes
Saqib Iqbal13 mins
my GBP/USD forecast
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Dollar’s Rally Keeping Pressure on Pound
Saqib Iqbal13 mins
my GBP/USD forecast
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Expecting 2nd Bullish Week Amid Weak USD
Saqib Iqbal13 mins
my GBP/USD forecast
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Bears Dominating Ahead of Fed Interest Rate
Saqib Iqbal13 mins