Latest
Forex Crunch
You are at:»»Is Europe dragging the global economy down? A virtual tour of the world – MM #188

Is Europe dragging the global economy down? A virtual tour of the world – MM #188

0
By Published: Last Modified: Market Movers

After a hiatus, Lior Cohen and Yohay Elam return with a virtual tour around the world, kicking off in Germany and encompassing the globe. What’s next for Europe, the US, and the central bank policy?

You are welcome to listen, subscribe, provide feedback and pledge support on Patreon.

  1. Germany in manufacturing recession: The old continent’s largest economy and powerhouse is struggling. How is it related to China and how much is it homegrown? And can Berlin change?
  2. Comparisons to the US: The world’s largest economy suffered a mini-recession in 2015-2016, with the Federal Reserve reacting and pausing. That was also triggered mostly by China. What will the Fed do this year?
  3. Does debt matter?: The US is accumulating more debt, without anybody caring. Will the same happen in Germany?
  4. ECB support: Christine Lagarde, the new chief of the European Central Bank, kicked off a strategic review. Can the Frankfurt-based institution change?

Listen to the podcast here:

Download it directly here

Trade safely!

Get the 5 most predictable currency pairs

About Author

Yohay Elam – Founder, Writer and Editor I have been into forex trading for over 5 years, and I share the experience that I have and the knowledge that I’ve accumulated. After taking a short course about forex. Like many forex traders, I’ve earned the significant share of my knowledge the hard way. Macroeconomics, the impact of news on the ever-moving currency markets and trading psychology have always fascinated me. Before founding Forex Crunch, I’ve worked as a programmer in various hi-tech companies. I have a B. Sc. in Computer Science from Ben Gurion University. Given this background, forex software has a relatively bigger share in the posts.