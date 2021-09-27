Learn2trade Launches Automated MT4 Forex Trading Service

Forexcrunch partner website Learn2.trade has launched a new trading service that provides subscribers with automated signals based on the trades of a highly profitable star trader, Azeez Mustapha.

The trading strategy gained over 145% in the past two months of testing and is now showing returns of 160%.

Because there are so many trades opened and closed daily, trying to copy them manually would be an arduous task for all but the most attentive day trader, so by linking to a customers MetaTrader 4 account (MT4) account using learn2trade’s Signal Start profile, all the trades are executed in customer accounts.

After successful testing, Learn2trade believes it is now the right time to share this strategy with old and new subscribers so they can test it out for themselves.

Signal Start is a trusted service provider popular with traders.

Connect your MT4 account to Signal Start

To avail yourself of the trading strategy, simply make sure you have a funded MT4 account at your broker. If you don’t already have an account then Learn2trade recommends using one of their three partners:

Avatrade

Eightcap

Traders from the United States can use Longhorn FX

For the optimum performance in terms of making sure all the trades are opened, the fund should hold at least $1,000.

Learn2Trade Signal Start Automated trading product features

We recommend having at least $1000 in your account

The system trades automatically for you through your MT4/MT5 account.

MT4 & MT5 Compatible

You can cancel copying anytime.

The $150 fee is a monthly recurring payment.

Larger stops to manage swing trades

Up to 20 trades placed a day!

Demo accounts not compatible

How to get up and running with Signal Start

In order to copy Learn2trade trades, you need to:

Create an account with Signal Start, Connect your MT4 account and then click this link to Learn2trade’s profile https://www.signalstart.com/analysis/learn-2-trade/223458 Select copy, the monthly copy fee is charged at $150 a month which is a short-term promotion Learn2trade is running until the end of the month.

Signal Start costs $25 per month. Learn2Trade automated service costs $150 per month

Rules Learn2trade suggests using in the initial Signal Start setup:

Copy stop loss and take profit values: Yes

Copy Buy Trades: Yes

Copy Sell Trades: Yes

Limit Total Lots: Start with a max of 0.1 until you are comfortable to increase.

Limit Total Open Trades: No

Balance Stop: Yes, 20% of the funds in the account used to copy our trades.

Drawdown Stop: Max 60% to allow for swing trades.

Fixed Lots: (Example) On a $1000 0.01 Lots on a $10,000 account 0.1 Lots

Multiplier: Set to 0.5 which is half the lots we use, then feel free to increase to 1.0 until you are comfortable.

For more information visit the Learn2trade profile page on Signal Start:

https://www.signalstart.com/analysis/learn-2-trade/223458

3 Free Forex Every Week – Full Technical Analysis

Gary McFarlane Gary McFarlane Gary was the production editor for 15 years at highly regarded UK investment magazine Money Observer. He covered subjects as diverse as social trading and fixed income exchange traded funds. Gary initiated coverage of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies at Money Observer and for three years to July 2020 was the cryptocurrency analyst at the UKâ€™s No. 2 investment platform Interactive Investor. In that role he provided expert commentary to a diverse number of newspapers, and other media outlets, including the Daily Telegraph, Evening Standard and the Sun. Gary has also written widely on cryptocurrencies for various industry publications, such as Coin Desk and The FinTech Times, City AM, Ethereum World News, and InsideBitcoins. Gary is the winner of Cryptocurrency Writer of the Year in the 2018 ADVFN International Awards. View All Post By Gary McFarlane

Expert score 5 Etoro - Best For Beginner & Experts 0% Commission and No stamp Duty

Regulated by US,UK & International Stock

Copy Successfull Traders 5 Read Review Open My Free Account Your capital is at risk.

Forex Trading Signals share