USD/JPY Forecast Aug. 31-Sep. 4 – Yen jumps after Powell inflation comments

USD/JPY fundamental mover

The focus was on inflation releases last week. BoJ Core CPI, the preferred inflation gauge for the Bank of Japan, dipped from 0.1% to a flat 0.0%. Tokyo Core CPI declined by 0.3%, its sharpest decline since March 2017.

Over in the US, Conference Board Consumer Confidence slipped to 84.8, down from 91.7 beforehand. Durable Goods Orders were mixed – the headline reading accelerated 11.2%, up from 7.3% in the previous release. However, the core release slowed to 2.4%, down from 3.3% beforehand. US second-estimate GDP was upwardly revised to 31.7%, compared to 32.9% in the initial release.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell made a dramatic address at the Jackson Hole meeting. Powell said that the Fed would allow inflation to overshoot its inflation target of 2.0%. This significant shift in policy means that interest rates will likely stay very low for the foreseeable future. This resulted in broad losses for the US dollar last week.