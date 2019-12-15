USD/JPY Forecast December 16-20 – Dollar Punches Past 109

USD/JPY fundamental movers

Japan’s economy grew 0.4% in Q3, above the estimate of 0.2%. Manufacturing continues to struggle, as the Tankan Manufacturing Index slowed for a fourth straight quarter, falling to zero. The Tankan Non-Manufacturing Index dipped to 20, beating the estimate of 16 pts.

In the U.S., the Federal Reserve held rates at its policy meeting. However, the Fed’s message was decidedly dovish, as the dot plots showed that most FOMC members did not anticipate a rate hike before 2021. CPI gained 0.3% and Core CPI rose 0.2%, as both were within expectations. Retail sales dipped to 0.2%, shy of the estimate of 0.5%. Core retail sales slowed to 0.1%, missing the forecast of 0.4%. On Thursday, there were reports that the U.S. and China had reached a limited trade agreement, which could signal the beginning of the end of the nasty trade war which has dampened global growth.