USD/JPY Forecast July 13-17 – BoJ Rate Decision in Focus

USD/JPY fundamental mover

Japanese consumer data headed downwards in May. Average Cash Earnings declined for a second straight month, with a decline of 2.1%. Household Spending plunged 16.2%, marking an eighth successive decline. Japan’s current account surplus jumped to JPY 0.82 trillion, up sharply from 0.25 trillion. Inflation remains at low levels. The Producers Price Index declined for a fourth consecutive month, with a decline of 1.6%.

In the US, the services sector showed a strong rebound in June. The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI jumped to 57.1, up from 45.4 beforehand. This reading showed significant expansion. Unemployment claims continue to fall, albeit at a slow rate. Last week’s reading was 1.31 million, down from 1.42 million. The Producer Price Index disappointed. The headline read came in at -0.2%, while Core PPI declined by -0.3%.

See all the main events in the Forex Weekly Outlook