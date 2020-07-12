USD/JPY Forecast July 13-17 – BoJ Rate Decision in Focus

USD/JPY fundamental mover
Japanese consumer data headed downwards in May. Average Cash Earnings declined for a second straight month, with a decline of 2.1%. Household Spending plunged 16.2%, marking an eighth successive decline. Japan’s current account surplus jumped to JPY 0.82 trillion, up sharply from 0.25 trillion. Inflation remains at low levels. The Producers Price Index declined for a fourth consecutive month, with a decline of 1.6%.
See all the main events in the Forex Weekly Outlook
Key news updates for USD/JPY
Updates:
USD/JPY Technical Analysis
110.63 has been a resistance line since late March.
109.73 is protecting the 110 level, which has psychological significance.
108.70 (mentioned last week) is next.
108.10 switched to resistance in early June, when USD/JPY fell sharply.
107.30 remains an immediate resistance line.
106.61 is the first line of support.
105.55 has held in support since mid-March.
104.65 is the final support line for now.
The round number of 104 is next. It is the final support line for now.
.
USD/JPY Daily Chart
USD/JPY Sentiment
I am neutral on USD/JPY
The Japanese yen continues to drift, as investors have not snapped up the currency despite its reputation has a safe-haven in times of crisis. We could see the lack of direction continue for the pair.
Further reading:
- EUR/USD forecast – for everything related to the euro.
- GBP/USD forecast – Pound/dollar projections.
- AUD/USD forecast – analysis for the Aussie dollar.
- USD/CAD forecast – Canadian dollar predictions.
- Forex+ weekly forecast – Outlook for the major events of the week.
Safe Trading!Get the 5 most predictable currency pairs