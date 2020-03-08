USD/JPY Forecast March 9-13 – Yen Rally Continues, Hits 26-Week High

USD/JPY fundamental mover

Japanese consumer spending is struggling. Household Spending declined by 3.9%, marking a fourth straight decline.

In the U.S., the Federal Reserve shocked the markets with a dramatic rate cut. The Fed slashed rates by 0.50%, which was the first cut between meetings since 2008. At a press conference, Fed Chair Powell acknowledged the severity of the coronavirus threat and added that he expected the rate cut to boost the U.S. economy. The week wrapped up with sharp employment data. Nonfarm payrolls sparkled, climbing to 273 thousand in February, up from 225 thousand. This crushed the estimate of 175 thousand. Wage growth improved from 0.2% to 0.3%, while the unemployment rate dropped from 3.6% to 3.5%.