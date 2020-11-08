USD/JPY Forecast Nov. 9-13 – Yen rises to 8-month high

USD/JPY fundamental mover

Japan Manufacturing PMI edged up to 48.7, but still remains below the neutral-50 level, which separates contraction from expansion. Consumer releases pointed downwards. Average Cash Earnings came in at -0.9%, while Household Spending fell by 10.2%.

In the US, ISM Manufacturing PMI was stronger than expected. The index climbed from 55.4 to 59.3, above the forecast of 55.6 points. The Federal Reserve didn’t make any changes, but hinted at more easing in December. US nonfarm payrolls slowed to 638 thousand, but exceeded the estimate of 595 thousand. Wage growth remained steady at 0.1%, while the unemployment rate dropped from sharply to 6.9%, down from 7.9%. The Ivey PMI improved to 54.5, up from 54.3 points.