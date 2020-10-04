USD/JPY Forecast Oct. 5-9 – Yen takes break from volatility

USD/JPY fundamental mover

It was a busy week in Japan. Tokyo Core CPI fell to -0.3% in September, down from -0.2%. Retail sales remained in contraction with a reading of -1.9%, although this was better than the forecast of -3.2%. The Tankan indices remained well into contraction territory in Q3. The Manufacturing Index improved to -27, up from -34 points in Q1. The Non-Manufacturing Index rose from -12 to -9, up from -17 points. Japan’s monthly Manufacturing PMI came in at 47.7 in September. up from 47.2 points. The PMI has been below the 50-level, which separates contraction from expansion, since April 2019.

In the US, the Conference Board Consumer Confidence jumped to 101.8 in September, up from 86.3. This easily beat the forecast of 90.0 points. Third-estimate GDP for the second quarter was upwardly revised to -31.4%, up from -31.7%. On the manufacturing front, the ISM Manufacturing PMI remained well in expansionary territory, with a reading of 55.4 points, down slightly from 56.0. The neutral 50-mark separates contraction from expansion.

Job growth slowed sharply in September, as Nonfarm Payrolls fell to 661 thousand, down from 1.37 million beforehand. This was much weaker than the estimate of 900 thousand. Wage growth dropped from 0.4% to 0.1%, missing the forecast of 0.5%. Manufacturing continues to expand, as second-estimate Manufacturing PMI came in at 54.1, down slightly from the