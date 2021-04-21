AUD: Back In Ascendency; Where To Target? – NAB

What is the outlook for AUD in the coming months?

NAB Research discusses AUD outlook and adopts a bullish bias over the coming months.

“Two of the key drivers of AUD volatility, namely risk sentiment and commodity prices, have been supportive of latest AUD gains…A key influence here, alongside China commodity demand remaining robust, is that optimism toward fuller global economic re-opening come H2 2021 proves justified,” NAB notes.

“Looked at through the USD lens, this month’s pull-back in the USD and the likelihood of more to come is also supportive of our prevailing forecast for AUD/USD revisiting the 0.80 level around mid-year and moving into a modestly higher (0.80-0.85) trading range come H2 2021,” NAB adds.

For lots more FX trades from major banks, sign up to eFXplus



By signing up for eFXplus via the link above, you are directly supporting Forex Crunch.