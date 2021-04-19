AUD/USD: Back In Broad Neutral Range; A Close Above 0.7757 Or Below 0.7677 Key – Credit Suisse

What is the technical outlook for AUD/USD in the near-term?

Credit Suisse discusses AUD/USD technical outlook and adopts a neutral bias in the near-term.

“AUDUSD has unexpectantly broken back above the “neckline” to its top as well as its 55 -day average at .7688/7713, which leaves the market back to being trapped in a broad neutral range. On balance, price action still looks more like a topping structure at present; however, a close above .7757 would cast further doubt over this and instead hint at a potential early resumption of the core long-term uptrend,” CS notes.

“First signs of a turn back lower would be given below .7680/77, with the next support back at .7588/86. Beneath here would open up a move back to the .7532 low. Removal of here would reassert the topping theme and open up .7517, then .7500/7499 – the 50% retracement of the surge from November 2020,” CS adds.

