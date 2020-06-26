AUD/USD – Comment – AUD/USD Lacks Upward Momentum Despite Equity Gains

The Australian dollar has made strong gains in recent months, in correlation with the S&P index. What is the outlook for AUD/USD?

The latter’s inability to break above 0.6900 when Wall Street shrugged off rising coronavirus infections to close more than 1.0% higher on Thursday is frustrating stale AUD/USD longs.

If the recovery in risk assets proves to be a one-day detour before global economic growth concerns related to the surge in COVID-19 infections re-emerge, the AUD/USD will be vulnerable.