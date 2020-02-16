AUD/USD Forecast February 17-21 – Aussie Breaks Slide, Investors Eye RBA Minutes

AUD/USD recorded a winning week, the first time that has occurred since late December. The upcoming week has five events. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD.

In Australia, NAB Business Confidence remained in negative territory, with a reading of -1 in January. This was slightly better than than the reading of -1 in the previous release. Westpac Consumer Sentiment bounced back in February, with a gain of 2.3%. This followed back-to-back declines.

In the U.S., Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testified before Congress. Powell outlined to the Senate Banking Committee the Fed’s strategy in case of a financial crisis. Powell said that the Fed had two tools to fight a recession – quantitative easing, which involves large purchases of assets, and forward guidance, which means communicating with the markets about the likely future course of interest rate policy. Powell said that he believes that the Fed would use both these tools “aggressively should the need arise to do so”. Inflation remained at low levels in January. CPI dipped to 0.1%, its lowest level in five months. Core CPI edged up to 0.2%, up from 0.1%. Retail Sales stayed unchanged at 0.3%, matching the forecast. The core reading slipped from 0.7% to 0.3%, also matching the estimate.

AUD/USD daily graph with support and resistance lines on it. Click to enlarge: