AUD/USD Forecast Jan. 13-17 – Aussie Dips as Iran Crisis Spook Investors

AUD/USD lost ground last week for a second straight week, as the pair closed at the 0.69 level. There are just two releases in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD.

Tensions in the Middle East weighed on investor risk appetite, which hurt the Australian dollar. The currency managed to recover some losses on Friday, as Chinese GDP remained steady and the U.S. posted weak job numbers. Australian numbers were strong last week. Building Approvals jumped 11.8%, its strongest gain since February. Retail sales gained 0.9%, above the forecast of 0.5%.

In the U.S., business activity continues to expand, as Services PMI improved to 55.0, up from 53.9 points. However, employment numbers for December were a major disappointment. Nonfarm payrolls fell to 145 thousand, compared to 266 thousand a month earlier. This missed the estimate of 162 thousand. Wage growth slipped from 0.3% to 0.1%, and fell shy of the forecast of 0.1%. The unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.5%.

AUD/USD daily graph with support and resistance lines on it. Click to enlarge: