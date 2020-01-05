AUD/USD Forecast Jan. 6-10 – Aussie December Rally Fizzles

AUD/USD lost ground last week, dropping below the symbolic 0.70 level. There are seven Australian releases in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD.

There were no major Australian events in the shortened holiday week. Chinese manufacturing PMIs pointed to stagnation in the manufacturing sector, as the U.S-China trade war has taken a toll on the Chinese economy.

In the U.S. the holiday schedule resulted in the release of the FOMC minutes on Friday. Policymakers said they expected rates to remain steady “for a time”, but did note continuing downside risks to the U.S. economy due to global trade tensions. ISM Manufacturing PMI slipped to 47.2 in December, down from 48.1 a month earlier. This was shy of the estimate of 49.0 and the weakest reading since June 2009.

AUD/USD daily graph with support and resistance lines on it. Click to enlarge: