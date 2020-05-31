AUD/USD Forecast June 1-5 -Aussie Climbs to 10-Week High

The Aussie posted a strong gain for a second successive week, as AUD/USD jumped two percent. The upcoming week has ten events, including the RBA rate decision. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD.

In Australia, the construction sector continues to head south, with declines in the past seven quarters. The Q1 reading of -1.0% was an improvement over the figure of 3.0% beforehand. Private capital expenditure declined by 1.6% in Q1, compared to 2.8% in Q4 of 2019. Private sector credit came in at 0.0%, the first time the indicator failed to post gains since 2011.

In the U.S., consumer confidence improved in May, as the CB consumer index came in at 86.6, up from 85.7 a month earlier. First-quarter GDP was revised downwards to -5.0%, compared to -4.8% in the initial estimate. Durable goods plunged in April, with the headline figure falling by 17.2% and the core reading falling by 7.2 percent. Unemployment claims continue to fall, with 2.12 million new claims last week. This was slightly higher than the forecast of 2.10 million and raises the total during Covid-19 to a staggering 41 million.

AUD/USD daily graph with support and resistance lines on it. Click to enlarge: