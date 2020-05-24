AUD/USD Forecast May 25-29 – Aussie Recovers Despite Corona Crunch on Economy

The Aussie rebounded last week, as AUD/USD jumped close to 2 percent. The upcoming week has three events. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD.

The RBA minutes noted that Australia is facing an “unprecedented” economic contraction due to Corvid-19. At the same time, policymakers stated that the economic blow could be softened with substantial fiscal and monetary stimulus. Retail sales plunged in March, with a decline of 17.9 percent. Manufacturing PMI dipped to 42.8, while Services PMI came in at 25.5, pointing to sharp contraction.

In the U.S., construction numbers softened in April. Building Permits fell to 1.07 million, down from 1.35 million. Housing starts slowed to 0.89 million, down from 0.95 million. In March, the final read for Manufacturing PMI came in at 41.5 points, and the initial estimate for April came in at 39.8 points. A reading below the 50-level points to contraction.

AUD/USD daily graph with support and resistance lines on it. Click to enlarge: