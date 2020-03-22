AUD/USD Forecast March 23-27 – Aussie Slides as Global Markets in Turmoil

AUD/USD has been in free-fall, as the Aussie has fallen by over 6 percent in each of the past two weeks. Currently, the pair is trading just above the 0.58 line. There are three events in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD.

After reducing rates to 0.50% in early March, the RBA trimmed rates to 0.25%. This move is aimed at shoring up the struggling economy but at the same time has made the Aussie less attractive to investors. Preliminary retail sales bounced back in February with a gain of 0.4%, after declining by 0.3% a month earlier. On the employment front, the economy created an impressive 26.7 thousand jobs in February, up from 13.5 thousand in January. The unemployment rate fell from 5.3% to 5.1%.

In the U.S., the Federal Reserve slashed rates at the start of the week, from 1.25% to 0.25 percent. This emergency cut was in response to the meltdown in the financial markets. Later in the week, the Fed announced it was establishing a Commercial Paper Funding Facility, in order to keep credit flowing to the economy. On the manufacturing front, the Empire State Manufacturing Index plunged by -21.5 points, compared to the forecast of +5.1 points. Core retail sales fell by 0.4%, while retail sales declined by -0.5%.

