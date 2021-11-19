AUD/USD Price Analysis: Stays Supported Near 0.73 by Rate Hike Bets

The Aussie remains under pressure under 0.7300, and talk of a rate hike in Australia grows louder. A firmer Treasury yield and cautious mood snap a two-day downtrend in the US dollar. AUD/USD will be watched for Fedspeak, US inflation, and Chinese property sector concerns. The AUD/USD price analysis suggests a mildly positive overview while the cautious market sentiment may hamper the gains in Aussie. In a relatively quiet Friday session, bears and bulls battle for dominance as AUD/USD hesitates. –Are you interested to learn more about forex options trading? Check our detailed guide- At the time of writing, the pair is trading at 0.7285, up 0.05%. Despite the US dollar index losing its breath, the Australian dollar traded sideways for most overnight sessions. This is because Australian dollar earnings are likely to be held back by the market’s “revenue growth” mode in the days ahead. At the same time, market participants are once again optimistic about the rate hike announcement from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). However, the RBA politicians have repeatedly warned investors that the long-awaited rate hike will not be announced anytime soon. RBA Governor Philip Lowe said on Nov. 16 that “the economy and inflation must be very different from those benchmarks before the Board of Directors considers raising rates next year.” He goes on, “it will likely be some time before we meet our rate hike conditions, and the Board is patient.” Get FREE Forex Signals Now! The Chinese real estate market is also causing investors to worry over the Australian one. The S&P Ratings reported Thursday that the China Evergrande Group is still very likely to file for bankruptcy despite recent coupon payments on bonds. Furthermore, Moody also reiterated its concerns regarding Chinese developers, adding, “The risk will persist as credit conditions tighten and sales decline.” The Australian also reported that Victoria spoke of the ease of isolating from COVID-19 on Thursday, which will give the economy a much-needed boost in the fourth quarter. Aside from Fedspeak, no significant dates or events will drive the AUD/USD market. Nonetheless, investors will remain on edge due to the RBA rate hike and inflation expectations in the US. –Are you interested to learn about forex bonuses? Check our detailed guide- AUD/USD price technical analysis: Bulls shy of 20-SMA The AUD/USD price remains slightly supported after posting a bottom reversal bar. However, the pair is capped by the 20-period SMA on the 4-hour chart ahead of the 0.7300 round number. Further resistance can be seen around 50-period SMA at 0.7325 and then 200-period SMA at 0.7370. On the downside, the pair may find support at 0.7250. The volume data is not favoring the bulls at the moment. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal AUD/USD Daily Outlooks share Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.