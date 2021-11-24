AUD/USD Price Looking to Break 0.72 as Risk-off Tone Intensifies

While Treasury yields rise, the Australian dollar remains steady against the US Dollar. The price of oil rises after Biden announces the release of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. As technicals remain mixed, AUD/USD downside is easing, with the 0.72 level remaining in play. The AUD/USD price remains on the backfoot as the risk sentiment largely deteriorates and boosts the US dollar in return as a safe-haven asset. –Are you interested to learn more about forex signals? Check our detailed guide- With Wall Street moving from tech stocks to more cyclical sectors, the risk-sensitive Australian dollar remained relatively unchanged. While the S&P 500 and Dow Jones rose, the high-tech Nasdaq 100 fell. Bond yields continued to rise, causing traders to avoid rally-sensitive stocks. Volatility has returned thanks to the S&P 500 VIX Fear Index. Following President Biden’s announcement that his administration plans to use the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, crude oil and Brent prices rose. However, prices have declined in the past four weeks due to rumors of the move, suggesting traders have already priced in the event based on the positive response to the news. Department of Energy (DOE) plans to produce 50 million barrels in cooperation with China and non-OPEC countries. The rate decision in New Zealand, which is the main risk event in the Asia-Pacific region, will be published at 01:00 GMT today. It is expected that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will raise its key rate by 25 basis points from 0.50% to 0.75%. The NZD/USD currency pair is down on the previous month, but a 50bp increase or an aggressive rate hike forecast could help the pair rise. Analysts predict a 6.5% growth rate for Singapore’s third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP). However, PMI numbers for the service and manufacturing sectors will decline, according to Jibun Bank. There will also be comments from Deputy Governor Michelle Bullock of the Reserve Bank of Australia. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! AUD/USD price technical analysis: 0.72 looks feeble to hold The AUD/USD price remains vulnerable around the 0.7200 area. The volume data shows no respite for the bulls, and the probability of breaking the 0.7200 handle is quite high. If the Aussie bears manage to break this level, we may see a test of 0.7150 support ahead of 0.7100. –Are you interested to learn more about automated forex trading? Check our detailed guide- On the flip side, if the pair gathers traction, we may see a minor up wave to test the 0.7250 area. However, we have to observe up wave whether it contains the due follow-through momentum or not. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal AUD/USD Daily Outlooks share Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.