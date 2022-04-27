AUD/USD Price Pauses Bears Above 0.7100, Outlook Remains Bearish

The AUD/USD pair reached support, and now it could try to rebound. A valid breakdown below the lower median line (LML) could activate more declines. DXY’s retreat could push the pair higher. The AUD/USD price extended its drop as the Dollar Index accelerated its growth. The DXY reached new highs even if the US data disappointed earlier today. –Are you interested in learning more about Canadian forex brokers? Check our detailed guide- Personally, I’ll wait for the Dollar Index to retreat before looking for new USD longs. DXY climbed as much as 103.28, where it found resistance. The Aussie resumed its depreciation versus the greenback even if the Australian Consumer Price Index rose by 2.1% versus 1.7% expected compared to 1.3% growth in the previous reporting period. In addition, Trimmed Mean CPI registered a 1.4% growth versus 1.2% forecasts. The USD resumed its appreciation despite some poor economic data reported yesterday. Durable Goods Orders, CB Consumer Confidence, and the New Home Sales came in worse than expected. Today, Pending Home Sales dropped by 1.2%, more than 1.0% forecasts, Prelim Wholesale Inventories registered a 2.3% growth compared to 1.5% estimates. At the same time, Goods Trade Balance came in at -125.3B, far below -105.0B expected. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! AUD/USD price technical analysis: Demand zone After its massive drop, we cannot exclude a temporary rebound. As you can see on the 4-hour chart, the pair reached the 0.7105 key level and the descending pitchfork’s lower median line (LML), which represents dynamic support. –Are you interested in learning more about high leveraged brokers? Check our detailed guide- False breakdowns through these support levels or a bullish pattern could announce a potential bounce back. Conversely, registering a valid breakdown below 0.7105 may signal more declines ahead. But, of course, this scenario could take shape only if the Dollar Index resumes its growth. The weekly S2 (0.7090) stands as a potential downside obstacle. Technically, the bias remains bearish. It could drop deeper anytime. Still, a potential throwback could help the sellers to catch a new sell-off. The AUD/USD pair reached downside obstacles. That’s why I’ll wait to see how it will react before I take action. As long as we don’t have a bullish reversal pattern, it’s premature to look for longs. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns AUD/USD Daily Outlooks share Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.