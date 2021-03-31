AUD/USD: Time To Go Long After March Correction – SEB

What is the outlook for AUD/USD through year-end?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

SEB Research likes buying AUD/USD dips in April through year-end.

“We still expect AUD/USD to reach 0.82 by end-2021. After the declines in March, we believe the time is ripe to re-enter a long AUD position. Australia’s economic recovery is beating expectations. Although the RBA will keep the policy rate steady through 2024, we see changes to the extra-ordinary policies earlier. The yield curve has steepened sharply and we expect further steepening in the coming months,” SEB notes.

“Overall, we expect AUD to start regaining some of the lost ground, ” SEB adds.

For lots more FX trades from major banks, sign up to eFXplus



By signing up for eFXplus via the link above, you are directly supporting Forex Crunch.