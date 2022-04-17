AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Bears in Command amid Firm Dollar

Good Friday didn’t bring good luck for the Aussie, as it finished the second week in the red. Hawkish Fed and the Ukrainian-Russian crises are providing support for the safe-haven greenback. The dovish stance adopted by the RBA is a headwind for the Aussie. The weekly AUD/USD forecast remains negative as the USD bulls look stronger. The Aussie has been trading in the red for the previous two weeks. –Are you interested in learning more about forex bonuses? Check our detailed guide- The Australian docket had mixed findings this week, led by the surprise in the Employment Change data. Even though it demonstrated the production of 17K new employment in the economy, it was less than the 40K predicted. At the same time, the unemployment rate increased to 4%, which is in line with the RBA’s aim. Meanwhile, the US economic docket indicated that consumer inflation in March surpassed the 8% mark, reaching 8.5 percent year on year, the highest level since 1981. The AUD/USD fell further on Thursday due to conflicting US economic data. However, the Reserve Bank of Australia’s dovish approach supports the greenback, which has pushed back rate hikes. Meanwhile, the DXY is trading at 100.49. The crisis on the hands Global record inflation continues to deteriorate as a coronavirus epidemic in China causes local lockdowns and the Ukraine-Russia crisis. Both are increasing supply chain challenges, one of the primary causes of rising pricing pressures. A dead-end President Vladimir Putin has stated that diplomatic discussions have reached a stalemate since Kyiv violated the deal established in Turkey. Nevertheless, the attacks continue, and Western governments continue to impose sanctions on Russia. AUD/USD Forecast: Week Ahead The RBA Minutes and the Global Manufacturing PMI Flash will be on the Australian docket. The US docket will contain data on building permits, housing starts, existing home sales, and flash PMIs. On Thursday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will also speak. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! What to look for? The greenback strength will be a key factor, as we have already seen its bullish run this week. In addition, geopolitical factors and growing coronavirus cases in China will provide fresh impetus to the Aussie. AUD/USD weekly technical forecast: Down we go The AUD/USD is in red after hitting 0.7661 on April 5. The 20-day SMA appears to be rejecting the bulls. However, we are seeing a bullish crossover of 50 and 100-day SMAs. It signifies a bullish trend moving on. –Are you interested in learning more about ETF brokers? Check our detailed guide- 0.7390 would be the first support level for the AUD/USD. A sustained breach below this level can bring the Aussie at 0.7230. The initial level of resistance for the AUSD/USD is around 0.7500. If the AUD/USD pair settles above this level, it can go to 0.7575, the next resistance level. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal AUD/USD Forecast share Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.