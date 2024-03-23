Home AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Upbeat Data Ignites Dollar Strength
AUD/USD Forecast

AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Upbeat Data Ignites Dollar Strength

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • The Reserve Bank of Australia held rates on Tuesday and took on a more neutral tone.
  • The Fed had a more dovish policy meeting, weakening the dollar.
  • The US released better-than-expected manufacturing PMI data.

The AUD/USD weekly forecast shows bearish prospects as the dollar flexes its muscles once again, fueled by the resilience of the US economy.

Ups and downs of AUD/USD

AUD/USD had a bearish week where the RBA was less hawkish. Notably, the Reserve Bank of Australia held rates on Tuesday and took on a more neutral tone, reducing rate hike talks. As a result, rate-cut bets increased. Meanwhile, the Fed had a more dovish policy meeting, leading to a decline in the dollar. 

-Are you interested in learning about the best AI trading forex brokers? Click here for details-

On Thursday, the pair soared when Australia released a blockbuster jobs report. Employment jumped while the unemployment rate fell, indicating a tight labor market. Finally, the pair fell when the US released better-than-expected manufacturing PMI data. Moreover, initial jobless claims fell last week, indicating tightness in the labor market.

Next week’s key events for AUD/USD

Next week might be relatively slow after a week packed with high-impact events. Investors will only focus on data from the US, including the durable goods orders and the gross domestic product. These reports will show the state of the economy, influencing the Fed’s rate cut outlook.

The orders for durable goods are a good indicator of the manufacturing sector, which makes up a big part of the US economy. Moreover, it shows the state of consumer spending. If consumers can afford to make big purchases, it is a good indicator of a strong economy.

Meanwhile, the gross domestic product will show economic growth and whether higher interest rates have impacted the economy.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

AUD/USD weekly technical forecast: 0.5 Fib resistance holds firm

AUD/USD weekly technical forecast
AUD/USD daily chart

On the technical side, AUD/USD is falling after finding resistance at the 0.5 key Fib retracement level. Bears had taken control when the price broke below the 22-SMA and went on to make lower lows. However, the decline paused when bulls broke above the 22-SMA, allowing the AUD/USD to recover. 

-Are you interested in learning about the forex indicators? Click here for details-

Unfortunately, the rebound was shallow, showing it was a corrective move. As a result, bears took back control when the price retraced 50% of the previous downtrend. However, to confirm the continuation of the previous trend, bears must start making lower lows and highs. If the decline continues next week, the price will target the 0.6301 support level.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024