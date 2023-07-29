AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Upbeat US Data Capping Gains

Consumer confidence, GDP, and initial jobless claims indicated US economic strength. The FOMC meeting during the week led to a rate hike, supporting the dollar. The dollar reversed some gains on Friday when core PCE data pointed to further easing in inflation. The AUD/USD weekly forecast is bearish as dollar strength will likely continue amid signs of a resilient economy. Ups and downs of AUD/USD Aussie had a bearish week characterized by dollar strength. Most major events for the week came from the US, leaving the Australian dollar at the mercy of the US dollar. Notably, data from the US last week pointed to a resilient economy. -Are you looking for the best CFD broker? Check our detailed guide- Consumer confidence, GDP, and initial jobless claims all indicated economic strength. Consequently, the dollar rose, pushing AUD/USD lower. Moreover, the FOMC meeting during the week led to a rate hike, further supporting the dollar. However, there is uncertainty regarding future Fed moves. Finally, the dollar reversed some gains on Friday when core PCE data pointed to further easing in inflation. Next week’s key events for AUD/USD A slim majority of economists predict that the Reserve Bank of Australia will raise interest rates by a quarter percentage point on Tuesday. However, after this anticipated hike, the RBA is expected to pause for the remainder of the year. This decision is because inflation exceeds the target, remaining well above the desired range. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! Despite the RBA raising rates by 400 basis points since May 2022, inflation remained at 6.0% in the last quarter. In light of this, even with a record-low unemployment rate and a rebound in Australia’s housing prices, the RBA believes it is necessary to increase base borrowing costs further. AUD/USD weekly technical forecast: Bearish dominance amid lateral price movement. AUD/USD daily chart The daily chart’s bias for AUD/USD is bearish because the price is below the 22-SMA with the RSI under 50. This indicates bearish control. However, the price moves sideways on a larger scale, chopping through the 22-SMA. At the same time, the RSI is chopping through the pivotal 50-mark, showing a ranging market. -If you are interested in guaranteed stop-loss forex brokers, check our detailed guide- Currently, the price trades with the closest support at 0.6601 and resistance at 0.6801. Since bears are stronger in the short term, the price will likely soon retest the 0.6601 support. A break below this level would lead to a retest of the 0.6500 support level. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal Forex News Today: Daily Trading News share Regulated Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.