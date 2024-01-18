Home AUD/USD Outlook: Aussie Dips After Employment Drop
AUD/USD Daily Outlooks

AUD/USD Outlook: Aussie Dips After Employment Drop

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • Australian employment experienced a sharp decline in December.
  • The US reported robust retail sales in December.
  • Traders have reduced the likelihood of a first Fed rate cut by March to 61%.

The AUD/USD outlook shows a hint of bearish momentum, with the Australian dollar dipping by as much as 0.04% due to lower-than-expected December employment data. As a result, there is speculation that interest rates in Australia might have peaked.

Are you interested to learn more about forex options trading? Check our detailed guide-

City Index’s senior market analyst, Matt Simpson, noted, “There’s some technical support around $0.6520, which bears are hesitant to breach.” However, he added, “Yet the jobs report doesn’t provide any meaningful reason to be long AUD,” Consequently, the next move depends on Fed expectations and the US dollar.

Notably, Australian employment experienced a sharp decline in December. Meanwhile, the jobless rate remained constant due to a decrease in people actively seeking employment.

There was a significant drop of 65,100 in net employment for December compared to the revised surge of 72,600 in November. Moreover, this decline contrasted with market expectations of an increase of approximately 17,600.

Elsewhere, the US released data on retail sales showing an unexpected surge. The robust US retail sales data reduced expectations that the Fed would lower interest rates as soon as March. Traders have reduced the likelihood of a March rate cut to 61%, down from 65.1% on Tuesday. At the same time, Fed officials, including Governor Christopher Waller, are pushing back against expectations of quick policy easing. However, the market still expects 150 basis points of cuts by the end of the year.

AUD/USD key events today

  • US unemployment claims
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

AUD/USD technical outlook: 0.6550 emerges as a formidable barrier

AUD/USD technical outlook
AUD/USD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the AUD/USD price has found support at the 0.6550 key level after a sharp decline. Although there has been a small recovery, the bias remains bearish as the price trades well below the 30-SMA. At the same time, the RSI is in the oversold region.

Are you interested to learn about forex robots? Check our detailed guide-  

However, since the price made such a big swing from the 30-SMA, it might pause or pull back to retest the SMA. Moreover, price action near the 0.6550 key level supports a reversal. The price has made candlesticks with long bottom wicks below 0.6550. This shows that bears have been rejected below this key level. Still, a push below this support would lead to a retest of the 0.6500 key level.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024