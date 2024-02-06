Home AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie Gains Ground on Hawkish RBA
AUD/USD Daily Outlooks

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie Gains Ground on Hawkish RBA

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • The RBA followed the path of the Federal Reserve, pushing back on rate cut expectations.
  • The RBA said it needed more convincing that inflation was falling.
  • The Aussie strengthened due to a rally in Chinese equities.

Tuesday’s AUD/USD price analysis showed a bullish recovery as investors absorbed hawkish signals from the RBA. Despite the central bank maintaining interest rates, the focus was on its emphasis on the potential for rate hikes.

Are you interested in learning more about ETF brokers? Check our detailed guide-

The RBA followed the path of the Federal Reserve, pushing back on rate cut expectations.

Recently, major central banks have been saying it’s too early to consider rate cuts as inflation remains high. On Sunday, Fed Chair Powell said the central bank was still not convinced inflation was on a downtrend. 

However, the situation in Australia is a bit different. The economy is slowing down, and inflation eased in the fourth quarter. Still, on Tuesday, the RBA said it needed more convincing that inflation is falling. Therefore, it is still possible that the bank will hike rates. Consequently, investors moved the timing of the first RBA rate cut from August to September.

RBA rate hikes started in May 2022, increasing interest rates by 425bps. The high rates have worked to lower demand in Australia’s economy, leading to a decline in inflation from 7.8% to 4.1% in Q4. However, the value is still above the bank’s target of 2%.

Furthermore, the Aussie strengthened with the Yuan due to a rally in Chinese equities. Stocks in China posted record gains on Tuesday as authorities looked to support the weak markets. This also led to a rise in the Yuan. 

AUD/USD key events today

The RBA policy meeting closed the major events calendar for the day. Consequently, the pair will likely keep absorbing the central bank’s message.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

AUD/USD technical price analysis: Downtrend pauses for a temporary pullback.

AUD/USD technical price analysis
AUD/USD 4-hour chart

On the charts, AUD/USD is recovering after plunging below the 0.6525 key support level. However, the recovery comes in a bearish trend because the price is below the 30-SMA and the RSI is below 50. Therefore, it might not go beyond the 30-SMA resistance. 

Are you interested in learning more about Canada forex brokers? Check our detailed guide-

The recent plunge came after the price made a bearish engulfing candle at the 0.6600 key resistance level. Consequently, bears broke below the 0.6525 support to make a lower low. This new low confirmed the continuation of the bearish trend. Therefore, bears are likely waiting at 0.6525 to resume the downtrend.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024