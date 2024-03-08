Home EUR/USD Outlook: Dollar Declines as US Jobs Data Looms
Forex News Today: Daily Trading News

EUR/USD Outlook: Dollar Declines as US Jobs Data Looms

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • Powell was more confident that the Fed would lower interest rates this year.
  • The ECB held rates on Thursday and prepared for the first rate cut in June. 
  • There is a growing divergence in the outlook for inflation and growth between the Eurozone and the US.

The EUR/USD outlook appears strongly bullish, spurred by the recent downturn in the dollar ahead of the eagerly awaited nonfarm payrolls report. Notably, the dollar extended declines, building on the momentum from the previous session as investors gained confidence in the likelihood of a Fed rate cut later this year. 

Are you interested in learning more about CFD brokers? Check our detailed guide-

On Thursday, Powell was more confident that the Fed would lower interest rates this year. His remarks sent Treasury yields and the dollar lower, allowing the euro to make new highs.

Additionally, data from the US revealed that initial jobless claims held steady last week while continuing claims rose. Investors are preparing for the all-important nonfarm payrolls report, which will give clues on the Fed’s next move. Economists expect slower job growth in February, which could push EUR/USD higher.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank held rates on Thursday and prepared for the first rate cut in June. Notably, the central bank cut its forecasts for inflation and growth, signalling looming rate cuts. Although EUR/USD rose on Thursday, the outlook for the pair is bleak. There is a growing divergence in the outlook for inflation and growth between the Eurozone and the US.

In the US, the economy remains resilient, and inflation is persistent. Meanwhile, inflation in the Eurozone is declining, and growth is slowing down. Consequently, interest rates in the Eurozone might come down earlier and faster than in the US, which would be bearish for EUR/USD.

EUR/USD key events today

  • US average hourly earnings m/m
  • US nonfarm employment change
  • US unemployment rate
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

EUR/USD technical outlook: Bullish momentum peaks near significant 1.0950 barrier

EUR/USD outlook
EUR/USD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, EUR/USD has made fresh highs near the 1.0950 key resistance level. Moreover, the price has hit its bullish channel resistance, supporting a solid bullish bias. Initially, the price had been stuck in consolidation below the 1.0850 key level.

Are you interested in learning more about MT5 brokers? Check our detailed guide-

However, bullish momentum surged when the price broke above the level. Consequently, it rose well above the 30-SMA, while the RSI rose to the overbought region.

However, the price might pull back temporarily to retest the SMA, as it faces a strong barrier. There is resistance at the 1.0950 key level and the channel resistance line. 

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024