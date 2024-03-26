Home AUD/USD Outlook: Dollar Retreats Amid Profit-Taking
AUD/USD Daily Outlooks

AUD/USD Outlook: Dollar Retreats Amid Profit-Taking

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • The Swiss National Bank cut interest rates by 25 basis points.
  • Fed policymakers emphasized caution as the central bank prepares to cut rates. 
  • The data revealed a drop in consumer sentiment in Australia.

The AUD/USD outlook points upwards as the dollar steps back from recent peaks as traders take profits. However, the journey hit a minor bump as Australia unveiled disappointing consumer sentiment figures for March.

-Are you interested in learning about the best AI trading forex brokers? Click here for details-

The dollar rallied last week as it became clear that major central banks were preparing to cut rates later this year. This came after the Swiss National Bank cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 1.5%. Notably, the move highlighted the more cautious Fed, leading to a rally in the dollar. 

On Monday, Fed policymakers emphasized caution as the central bank prepares to cut rates. Some, including Raphael Bostic, even lost confidence that inflation would soon reach the 2% target. 

Furthermore, the currency is subdued ahead of a slow, short week. Investors are now expecting the core PCE price index figures to provide a better look at the state of inflation. If the figures beat forecasts, it could lead to another rally in the dollar, as it would increase doubts about a Fed rate cut in June. 

Meanwhile, in Australia, data revealed a drop in consumer sentiment due to economic worries. This decline followed the RBA meeting, in which the central bank became more neutral. However, the report shows that consumers have little expectation for rate cuts in the country. This led to a brief decline in AUD/USD before the pair recovered due to the weaker dollar.

AUD/USD key events today

  • US CB Consumer Confidence
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

AUD/USD technical outlook: Weak bulls challenge 30-SMA resistance

AUD/USD technical outlook
AUD/USD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the AUD/USD price is climbing after retesting a support zone comprising the 0.6520 support level and its channel support line. Notably, the price has been trading in a bullish channel, bouncing higher every time it retests the support. At the moment, bulls have taken charge. 

-Are you interested in learning about the forex indicators? Click here for details-

However, price action shows weak momentum, as seen in the small-bodied candles. At the same time, the price is facing the 30-SMA resistance, which might pose a challenge. If the SMA holds firm, the price might break out of its channel to retest the 0.6450 support level. On the other hand, if bulls push above the SMA, the price will likely make a new high above the 0.6625 level.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

 

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024