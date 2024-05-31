Home USD/JPY Outlook: Dollar Tumbles Following Downbeat GDP
Forex News Today: Daily Trading News

USD/JPY Outlook: Dollar Tumbles Following Downbeat GDP

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • The US economy grew at an annual rate of 1.3% in Q1, down from 1.6%. 
  • Investors are gearing up for the US core PCE price index.
  • There was an increase in core consumer inflation in Tokyo.

The USD/JPY outlook shows a slight bearish tilt as the dollar declines after weaker-than-expected GDP data and ahead of inflation figures. Meanwhile, Japan’s inflation numbers showed a mixed picture, complicating the outlook for Bank of Japan rate cuts.

Are you interested in learning more about forex tools? Check our detailed guide-

Data on Thursday revealed that the US economy grew at an annual rate of 1.3% in Q1, down from 1.6%. Weaker-than-expected economic growth shows the impact of high borrowing costs, which puts pressure on the Fed to start cutting interest rates. This renewed hopes for a Fed rate cut this year, with the likelihood of one in September rising from 51% to 55%. 

Investors are gearing up for this week’s most significant report: the core PCE price index. This index will give a clear picture of underlying inflation in the US and guide traders on whether the Fed will implement rate cuts this year and when. Economists expect the figure to hold steady at 0.3%. Another upbeat inflation report would lead to a rally in USD/JPY that would renew fears of an intervention. 

Elsewhere, data from Japan showed an increase in core consumer inflation in Tokyo. However, figures excluding fuel eased, raising uncertainty about the Bank of Japan’s rate hike cycle. At the same time, there was an unexpected decline in factory output in April, highlighting Japan’s weak economic recovery. A fragile economy complicates the BoJ’s plans to hike interest rates. Therefore, the interest rate differential between the US and Japan could remain wide, weakening the yen.

USD/JPY key events today

  • US core PCE price index m/m
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/JPY technical outlook: Decline pauses at 156.50

USD/JPY technical outlook
USD/JPY 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the USD/JPY price has broken below the 30-SMA, showing a shift in sentiment from bullish to bearish. However, the decline has paused at the 156.50 support level. Moreover, on a larger scale, the price remains in an uptrend, making higher highs and lows. Consequently, it might bounce off 156.50 to retest the 158.00 level. 

Are you interested in learning more about the best crypto exchange? Check our detailed guide- 

Even if it breaks below 156.50, the USD/JPY price would meet solid support at the bullish trendline. Only a break below this trendline would signal a reversal in the trend. Otherwise, bulls will likely remain in control.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024