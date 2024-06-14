Home USD/JPY Outlook: Dovish BoJ Sends Yen to 1-Month Lows
Forex News Today: Daily Trading News

USD/JPY Outlook: Dovish BoJ Sends Yen to 1-Month Lows

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • The USD/JPY outlook weakens as BoJ said it would continue buying government bonds at the current rate.
  • The dollar was strong due to safe-haven inflows from the Eurozone.
  • The US Producer Price Index report showed softer-than-expected wholesale inflation.

The USD/JPY outlook remains optimistic as the yen hovers close to a one-month low after the Bank of Japan’s surprisingly dovish stance. At the same time, the dollar was firm as investors sought safety amid political uncertainty in the Eurozone. 

Are you interested in learning more about Ethereum price prediction? Check our detailed guide-

The Bank of Japan kept rates unchanged on Friday and said it would continue buying government bonds at the current rate. Meanwhile, market participants had expected the central bank to announce a reduction in its bond purchases. The central bank, however, said it plans to trim these purchases next month. Consequently, the yen and Japanese bond yields plunged. 

Furthermore, investors expect the BoJ to raise rates sometime this year. However, there is uncertainty about the timing, given that recent data shows weak consumption in the country.

Elsewhere, the dollar was strong due to safe-haven inflows from the Eurozone. Investors have been worried since French President Emmanuel Macron announced a snap election. This led to political uncertainty, which drove traders away from risky assets.

Meanwhile, economic data throughout the week reinforced expectations that the Fed will cut rates in September. Notably, on Thursday, data revealed more cracks in the US labor market, with unemployment claims increasing from 229,000 to 242,000 in the previous week. 

At the same time, the Producer Price Index report showed softer-than-expected wholesale inflation, which will likely put more pressure on the Fed to cut interest rates. The PPI fell from 0.5% in the previous month to -0.2 % in May. This came after the consumer inflation report revealed a lower-than-expected figure. Although the Fed was cautious at the policy meeting, investors expect at least two rate cuts in 2024.

USD/JPY key events today

  • Prelim UoM consumer sentiment
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/JPY technical outlook: Bulls surpass 157.50 resistance 

USD/JPY technical outlook
USD/JPY 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the USD/JPY price has broken above the 157.50 resistance level to make a higher high. This has put the price well above the 30-SMA, and the RSI is nearer the overbought region, which supports a solid bullish bias.

Are you interested in learning more about crypto signals Telegram groups? Check our detailed guide- 

At the same time, the price is trading in a bullish channel, with the current move heading for the channel resistance. However, before that, USD/JPY might retest the recently broken 157.50 level before climbing the channel resistance.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024