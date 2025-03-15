Home USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Japan’s Economy Fears Tariff Impact
Forex News Today: Daily Trading News

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Japan’s Economy Fears Tariff Impact

Saqib Iqbal
Published date:
  • The USD/JPY weekly forecast indicates rising economic uncertainty in Japan.
  • Trump imposed a tariff on steel and aluminum imports.
  • Tariff fears overshadowed a downbeat US inflation report.

The USD/JPY weekly forecast turns positive as fears of the impact of Trump’s tariffs on Japan’s economy rise.

Ups and downs of USD/JPY

The USD/JPY price had a slightly bullish week as the dollar recovered with Treasury yields. Meanwhile, the yen gave up some gains as market participants worried about the impact of Trump’s tariffs on Japan. 

-Are you interested in learning about the forex indicators? Click here for details-

Trump imposed a tariff on steel and aluminum imports, igniting trade wars with Canada and the Eurozone. This escalated fears of a global economic slowdown. As a result, traders sought safety in US Treasuries. Meanwhile, the tariff fears overshadowed a downbeat US inflation report. 

On the other hand, the yen eased as market participants focused on the vulnerable export-reliant Japanese economy. Trump’s tariffs might hurt the economy.

Next week’s key events for USD/JPY

Next week, market participants will focus on monetary policy meetings by the Bank of Japan and the Fed. Moreover, the US will release its retail sales report, showing the state of consumer spending. 

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

Economists believe both the Bank of Japan and the Fed will keep interest rates unchanged. However, BoJ policymakers might maintain a hawkish tone, signaling future hikes. Meanwhile, the Fed might remain cautious due to uncertainty regarding Trump’s tariffs.

USD/JPY weekly technical forecast: Eying 149.00 key level

USD/JPY weekly forecast
USD/JPY daily chart

On the technical side, the USD/JPY price is climbing after meeting the 0.618 Fib retracement. However, the price is still below the 22-SMA. At the same time, the RSI trades below 50, supporting strong bearish momentum. Since the price broke below the 22-SMA, it has maintained its position below this line, indicating a strong downtrend. Furthermore, the price has consistently made lower highs and lows. 

-Are you interested in learning about the best AI trading forex brokers? Click here for details-

The downtrend recently made a milestone move by breaking below the 149.00 support level. After the break, the price has risen to retest this level as resistance. If it holds firm, bears might resume the downtrend. However, the price would have to break below the 0.618 Fib retracement. This would allow USD/JPY to target the 142.00 support level. 

On the other hand, if bears fail to break below the 0.618 Fib, bulls might push the price back above 149.00. A break above the SMA would signal a likely reversal.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025