Home GBP/USD Outlook: Pound Soars on Upbeat UK GDP
Forex News Today: Daily Trading News

GBP/USD Outlook: Pound Soars on Upbeat UK GDP

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • The UK GDP rose by 0.4% in May, above estimates of 0.2%.
  • Services inflation and wage growth in the UK remain high.
  • Investors are waiting to see the US consumer inflation report for June.

The GBP/USD outlook points North as the pound rallies after data revealed a bigger-than-expected expansion in the UK economy in May. At the same time, investors were eagerly awaiting the US inflation report. 

Are you interested in learning more about Bitcoin price prediction? Check our detailed guide-

The pound hit a four-month high on Thursday after the UK GDP report showed the economy expanded more quickly than economists forecast in May. The GDP rose by 0.4% in May, above estimates of 0.2%. Consequently, the likelihood of a BoE rate cut in August fell. If demand is rising again, it could drive inflation higher. Therefore, policymakers will hesitate to start lowering borrowing costs.

At the same time, services inflation and wage growth in the UK remain high. Although inflation has reached 2%, the underlying price pressure might continue challenging the BoE rate cut outlook. At the moment, there is a 50% chance the UK central bank will cut rates in August.

Furthermore, the rate cut outlook will continue changing depending on what the Fed does. Recent comments from Powell indicate caution despite softer inflation and a slowdown in the economy. However, policymakers have noted the weaker demand in the labor market that could pave the way for rate cuts. 

Investors are waiting to see the consumer inflation report for June. If there is further easing, it could give policymakers the confidence they need to start cutting interest rates. A more dovish Fed will allow other major central banks to assume similar stances.

GBP/USD key events today

  • US Consumer Price Index report
  • US initial jobless claims
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

GBP/USD technical outlook: Bullish momentum surges beyond 1.2850

GBP/USD technical outlook
GBP/USD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the GBP/USD price is climbing after breaking above the 1.2850 key resistance level. The bullish bias is strong because the price has respected the 30-SMA as support and has made a higher high. At the same time, the RSI trades in the overbought region, supporting solid momentum. 

Are you interested in learning more about crypto robots? Check our detailed guide-

The new high is a sign that bulls are ready to continue the uptrend. Therefore, the price might soon revisit the 1.2900 key psychological level. The bullish trend will continue as long as the price trades above the 30-SMA and the RSI stays above 50.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024