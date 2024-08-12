Home USD/JPY Forecast: Dollar Remains Firm After Jobless Claims Data
Forex News Today: Daily Trading News

USD/JPY Forecast: Dollar Remains Firm After Jobless Claims Data

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • US unemployment claims data on Thursday showed a bigger-than-expected drop.
  • Investors expect the Fed to lower borrowing costs by 100 bps this year.
  • Economists expect US inflation to hold steady at 3.0% in July.

The USD/JPY forecast leans bullish as dollar gains continue after last week’s stronger-than-expected employment figures. Meanwhile, the yen remained vulnerable due to uncertainty about a near-term Bank of Japan rate hike. 

Are you interested in learning more about STP brokers? Check our detailed guide-

The dollar edged higher as Fed rate cut expectations eased. This shift comes after unemployment claims data on Thursday showed a bigger-than-expected drop. The US labor market has been the reason behind recent market volatility. The last monthly report raised fears that the economy was experiencing a rapid slowdown. As a result, markets raised the chances of a 50 bps cut in September. 

However, as last week ended, recession fears eased as jobless claims data showed continued strength in the sector. Nevertheless, investors expect the Fed to lower borrowing costs by 100 bps this year. At the same time, policymakers have acknowledged recent signs of weakness by assuming a more dovish stance.

This week, the focus will be on the US Consumer Price Index report. Economists expect inflation to hold steady at 3.0% in July. Meanwhile, the monthly rate might increase by 0.2%. If the figures meet expectations, rate-cut bets will remain intact. On the other hand, lower or higher figures could cause a lot of volatility.

Meanwhile, the yen fell on Monday after policymaker comments last week reduced the likelihood of a near-term BoJ hike. A slower-than-expected hiking cycle might hurt the yen by keeping the US-Japan rate gap wide. 

USD/JPY key events today

It will be a slow start to the week as investors await US inflation data on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Get FREE Crypto Signals Now!

USD/JPY technical forecast: Bulls lack enthusiasm above the 30-SMA

USD/JPY technical forecast
USD/JPY 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the USD/JPY price trades above the 30-SMA after a recent reversal. At the same time, the RSI trades above 50, supporting bullish momentum. Bulls took charge at the 142.56 key level. However, they are yet to find their feet above the SMA. 

Are you interested in learning more about making money with forex? Check our detailed guide-

Price action shows small-bodied candles, a sign of weak enthusiasm. Moreover, the price stays close to the SMA in a shallow move. If bulls regain momentum, USD/JPY will retest the 150.03 key level; otherwise, bears will trigger a decline in support to 142.56.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024