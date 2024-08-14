Home GBP/USD Forecast: BoE to Cut Further Amid Easing UK CPI
Majors

GBP/USD Forecast: BoE to Cut Further Amid Easing UK CPI

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • The UK consumer price index rose by a smaller-than-expected 2.2% in July.
  • UK service inflation increased by 5.2% in July after a 5.7% increase in the previous month.
  • The US PPI increased by 0.1% in July, missing forecasts.

The GBP/USD forecast leans slightly bearish as easing UK consumer inflation data boosts expectations for Bank of England rate cuts. Nevertheless, the larger bullish trend remains intact as the dollar weakens after downbeat US wholesale inflation data. 

Are you interested in learning more about STP brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Data on Wednesday revealed that the UK consumer price index rose by 2.2% in July. The value rose above the Bank of England’s 2% target for the first time in two months. Nevertheless, it was a more minor increase than the forecast of 2.3%.

Meanwhile, service inflation increased by 5.2% in July after a 5.7% increase in the previous month. This decline is a significant relief for the BoE. Notably, policymakers have remained cautious due to high service inflation. 

Although headline inflation reached the central bank’s target, few were ready to lower borrowing costs because service inflation was a concern. Therefore, July’s figures might give more policymakers the confidence to continue cutting interest rates. After the CPI report, traders raised the chances of a BoE cut in September to 48%. Meanwhile, they expect 46 bps in total of rate cuts this year. 

On the other hand, the dollar remained fragile after softer-than-expected US wholesale inflation figures. The PPI increased by 0.1% in July, missing forecasts of a 0.2% increase. As a result, investors are pricing a higher chance of a super-sized 50 bps Fed rate cut in September. Later today, the CPI report will further shape the outlook for Fed monetary policy.

GBP/USD key events today

  • US Core Consumer Price Index m/m
  • US Consumer Price Index m/m
  • US Consumer Price Index y/y
Get FREE Crypto Signals Now!

GBP/USD technical forecast: Bullish momentum surges with 0.618 Fib in sight

GBP/USD technical forecast
GBP/USD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the GBP/USD price has broken above a strong barrier comprising the 0.382 Fib and the 1.2800 key resistance level. As a result, the price has risen far above the 30-SMA to make a new high. Meanwhile, the RSI trades near the overbought region.

Are you interested in learning more about making money with forex? Check our detailed guide-

Furthermore, after the rally, bears resurfaced and pushed the price to retest the recently broken barrier. Since the bullish bias remains strong, the next target might be at the 1.2900 level near the 0.618 Fib.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024