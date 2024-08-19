Home USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Gains Amid BoJ-Fed Divergence
Forex News Today: Daily Trading News

USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Gains Amid BoJ-Fed Divergence

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • The likelihood of a 50 bps Fed rate cut in September fell amid better-than-expected data.
  • This week, traders will watch the Jackson Hole symposium.
  • Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda will speak on Friday.

The USD/JPY forecast points to solid bearish momentum as the yen rallies on divergence in policy outlook for the Bank of Japan and the Fed. Fed policymakers will likely assume a dovish tone and support expectations for a rate cut in September. On the other hand, BoJ policymakers have taken a hawkish tone, which could indicate that more rate hikes will come. 

-Are you interested in learning about the forex signals telegram group? Click here for details-

The yen has rallied since Friday as Fed rate cut expectations rose. At the same time, investors took profits on the recent dollar rally, weakening the greenback. Last week, the likelihood of a 50 bps Fed rate cut in September fell amid better-than-expected data. However, that of a smaller cut increased. Markets are currently fully pricing a 25 bps rate cut in September. Although the rate-cutting cycle might be gradual, it will likely start next month. Consequently, the dollar might remain fragile. 

This week, traders will watch the Jackson Hole symposium, during which Powell might drop hints on the Fed’s policy path. Experts believe the Fed Chair might signal the start of rate cuts in September. At the same time, the FOMC policy meeting minutes will show what went into the last decision to hold interest rates.

Meanwhile, in Japan, the central bank has started hiking interest rates and could do so again. Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda will speak on Friday. A hawkish tone will further highlight the divergence in policy outlooks between Japan and the US. 

USD/JPY key events today

Traders do not expect high-impact economic data from the US or Japan. Consequently, the pair might extend last week’s move. 

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/JPY technical forecast: Bearish turn puts 142.56 in bears’ sights

USD/JPY technical forecast
USD/JPY 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the USD/JPY price has broken below the 30-SMA, indicating a bearish sentiment shift. At the same time, the price has fallen below its bullish trendline and the 0.382 Fib level. In the previous move, bulls had set their sights on the 150.03 resistance level and the 0.618 Fib. However, before the price got there, there was a whiplash move that saw bears taking over.

-If you are interested in forex day trading then have a read of our guide to getting started-

The RSI now trades below 50, supporting bearish momentum. Therefore, the price might continue falling to the 142.56 support level.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024