Home USD/CAD Outlook: Indecision Ahead of Canada’s CPI, FOMC
Forex News Today: Daily Trading News

USD/CAD Outlook: Indecision Ahead of Canada’s CPI, FOMC

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • The Canadian dollar has remained subdued ahead of crucial inflation data.
  • Price pressures in Canada might cool from 2.5% in July to 2.1% in August.
  • The greenback is under pressure as market participants increasingly bet on a supersized rate cut.

The USD/CAD outlook shows indecision as investors await key events in Canada and the US. Canada will release significant data on inflation, giving more guidance on the next Bank of Canada policy move. Meanwhile, market participants eagerly await the Fed’s policy meeting on Wednesday.

Are you interested in learning more about STP brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Most major US peers have risen since Friday due to increased Fed rate cut expectations. However, the Canadian dollar has remained subdued ahead of crucial inflation data. The Bank of Canada has cut interest rates three times since June. Moreover, policymakers have indicated a willingness to increase the size of cuts depending on economic performance. 

Inflation in Canada has eased significantly and is nearing 2%. Economists predict today’s CPI report will show price pressures cooling from 2.5% in July to 2.1% in August. Such an outcome would give the BoC more room to continue lowering borrowing costs, weighing on the Canadian dollar.

On the other hand, the greenback is under pressure as market participants increasingly bet on a supersized rate cut. Since Friday, the likelihood of a 50-bps rate cut has risen, reaching 59%. Nevertheless, there is still a high chance of a smaller cut. As a result, traders are awaiting the US retail sales report for more clues on the size of the first cut. 

USD/CAD key events today

  • Canada CPI m/m
  • Canada median CPI y/y
  • Canada trimmed CPI y/y
  • US core retail sales m/m
  • US retail sales m/m
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/CAD technical outlook: Consolidation under 1.3600

USD/CAD technical outlook
USD/CAD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the USD/CAD price trades in a tight range between the 30-SMA and the 1.3600 resistance level. Nevertheless, the bias remains bullish, with the price above the SMA and the RSI over 50. Bulls took charge when the previous downtrend paused at the 1.3450 support level. 

Are you interested in learning more about forex robots? Check our detailed guide-

However, the bullish trend has paused below the 1.3600 key psychological level. There is a high chance the price will soon breach this resistance since bullish momentum remains strong. However, if bears take over, it will break below the SMA to target the 1.3450 support level.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024