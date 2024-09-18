Home USD/CAD Price Analysis: CAD Vulnerable After Downbeat CPI
Majors

USD/CAD Price Analysis: CAD Vulnerable After Downbeat CPI

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • Canada’s inflation fell by 0.2% monthly, surprising economists who had forecast no change.
  • Data revealed that US retail sales unexpectedly increased by 0.1%. 
  • The likelihood of a 50-bps Fed rate cut remains high at 63%.

The USD/CAD price analysis shows mild bullish momentum as the Canadian dollar remains fragile after softer-than-expected inflation data. At the same time, the dollar was steady as sales data pointed to a gradual start to Fed rate cuts.

Are you interested in learning more about making money with forex? Check our detailed guide-

Data on Tuesday showed that inflation fell by 0.2% monthly, surprising economists who had forecast no change. Inflation in Canada has consistently fallen, reaching the Bank of Canada’s target. As a result, experts believe the central bank might increase the size of future rate cuts. Consequently, the Canadian dollar might come under pressure, allowing USD/CAD to climb. 

However, the dollar’s upside potential is also low since the Fed is preparing to start lowering borrowing costs. The dollar increased on Tuesday after data revealed that US retail sales unexpectedly increased by 0.1%. Economists had expected sales to drop by 0.2%. The upbeat report briefly boosted the dollar, supporting the case for a small Fed rate cut on Wednesday. Nevertheless, the likelihood of a 50-bps cut remains higher at 63%. Market expectations shifted towards the end of last week when news outlets indicated a high probability of a massive Fed rate cut. 

Furthermore, market participants will focus on the messaging for future moves during the policy meeting. A dovish outlook could weigh on the dollar. On the other hand, a small rate cut and a cautious outlook for the future might boost the greenback.

USD/CAD key events today

  • Federal Funds Rate
  • FOMC economic projections
  • FOMC statement
  • FOMC press conference
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/CAD technical price analysis: Bulls attempting a consolidation breakout

USD/CAD technical price analysis
USD/CAD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the USD/CAD price has remained in its tight range, slightly below the 1.3600 critical level. Although bulls are in the lead, they are not committed to pushing the price far above the SMA. This is a sign of indecision or a pause due to exhaustion. 

Are you interested in learning more about MT5 brokers? Check our detailed guide-

The price sits slightly above the SMA with the RSI above 50. Therefore, the indicators support bulls. A surge in momentum might push USD/CAD above the 1.3600 resistance level. A break above this level would clear the path for the price to retest the 1.3701 resistance level.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024