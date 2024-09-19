Home USD/JPY Outlook: Fed Decision Triggers Wild Swings
Forex News Today: Daily Trading News

USD/JPY Outlook: Fed Decision Triggers Wild Swings

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • The US Central Bank finally cut borrowing costs by 50-bps after months of market speculation.
  • Powell said the massive cut was meant to keep unemployment in check.
  • At the policy meeting on Friday, the BoJ will likely keep rates unchanged.

The USD/JPY outlook favors the upside, though the pair has fluctuated a lot since the FOMC policy meeting. Initially, the yen strengthened against the dollar before falling sharply as market participants took profits. Meanwhile, markets are preparing for the Bank of Japan policy meeting on Friday. 

Are you interested in learning more about making money with forex? Check our detailed guide-

The US central bank finally cut borrowing costs on Wednesday after months of market speculation. The Fed lowered interest rates by a significant 50-bps, above forecasts of 25-bps. Before the meeting, market participants were pricing a 65% chance of such an outcome. Meanwhile, economists had predicted a smaller cut. Therefore, after the meeting, the dollar fell as traders had not fully priced such a move. However, the decline was short-lived as it recovered as traders locked in their yen profits. 

The Fed has taken its first step to lower interest rates, showing increased confidence among policymakers that they have tamed inflation. Furthermore, Powell said the massive cut was meant to keep unemployment in check. Lower borrowing costs will likely hurt the dollar. However, they will also spur economic growth, which will eventually reverse the downtrend. 

On the other hand, the yen’s prospects remain bright in the long run. Bank of Japan policymakers have recently voiced hawkish remarks in support of more rate hikes. At the policy meeting on Friday, the BoJ will likely keep rates unchanged. However, the market focus will be on messaging for future policy moves. More hawkish remarks will support the yen.

USD/JPY key events today

  • US unemployment claims
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/JPY technical outlook: Bulls meet strong barrier soon after reversal

USD/JPY technical outlook
USD/JPY 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the USD/JPY price has made a new high near a solid resistance zone. The trend recently reversed after the RSI made a bullish divergence. Bulls took charge when the price broke above the 30-SMA, and the RSI started trading in bullish territory above 50. 

Are you interested in learning more about MT5 brokers? Check our detailed guide-

However, the new rally has met a solid hurdle comprising the 0.5 Fib and the 143.01 key resistance level. The price probably needs a strong catalyst to breach this zone. A break above would allow bulls to revisit the 145.00 key resistance level and continue the uptrend.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024