USD/JPY Outlook: Fed Decision Triggers Wild Swings

The USD/JPY outlook favors the upside, though the pair has fluctuated a lot since the FOMC policy meeting. Initially, the yen strengthened against the dollar before falling sharply as market participants took profits. Meanwhile, markets are preparing for the Bank of Japan policy meeting on Friday.

The US central bank finally cut borrowing costs on Wednesday after months of market speculation. The Fed lowered interest rates by a significant 50-bps, above forecasts of 25-bps. Before the meeting, market participants were pricing a 65% chance of such an outcome. Meanwhile, economists had predicted a smaller cut. Therefore, after the meeting, the dollar fell as traders had not fully priced such a move. However, the decline was short-lived as it recovered as traders locked in their yen profits.

The Fed has taken its first step to lower interest rates, showing increased confidence among policymakers that they have tamed inflation. Furthermore, Powell said the massive cut was meant to keep unemployment in check. Lower borrowing costs will likely hurt the dollar. However, they will also spur economic growth, which will eventually reverse the downtrend.

On the other hand, the yen’s prospects remain bright in the long run. Bank of Japan policymakers have recently voiced hawkish remarks in support of more rate hikes. At the policy meeting on Friday, the BoJ will likely keep rates unchanged. However, the market focus will be on messaging for future policy moves. More hawkish remarks will support the yen.

USD/JPY key events today

US unemployment claims

USD/JPY technical outlook: Bulls meet strong barrier soon after reversal

On the technical side, the USD/JPY price has made a new high near a solid resistance zone. The trend recently reversed after the RSI made a bullish divergence. Bulls took charge when the price broke above the 30-SMA, and the RSI started trading in bullish territory above 50.

However, the new rally has met a solid hurdle comprising the 0.5 Fib and the 143.01 key resistance level. The price probably needs a strong catalyst to breach this zone. A break above would allow bulls to revisit the 145.00 key resistance level and continue the uptrend.

