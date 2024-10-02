Home GBP/USD Forecast: Dollar Gains After Iran’s Attack
Majors

GBP/USD Forecast: Dollar Gains After Iran’s Attack

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • Iran attacked Israel with missiles, increasing the conflict in the Middle East.
  • Data from the US on job openings revealed better-than-expected demand for labor.
  • UK data revealed a decline in factory activity that weighed on the pound.

The GBP/USD forecast points south as the US dollar finds its shine amid escalating Middle East tensions. At the same time, the pound fell after weaker-than-expected UK manufacturing data raised the likelihood of a BoE rate cut.

Are you interested in learning more about Canada forex brokers? Check our detailed guide-

On Tuesday, Iran attacked Israel with missiles, increasing the conflict in the Middle East. For weeks, Israel has fought Hezbollah in Lebanon. Market participants worried about a wider war that could impact the global economy. As a result, risk appetite fell, and the dollar rose on safe-haven demand.

Furthermore, data from the US on job openings revealed better than expected demand for labor. Notably, vacancies rose to 8.04 million, beating forecasts of 7.64 million. A resilient labor market will allow the Fed to achieve a soft landing, with inflation reaching 2% and growth remaining steady.

More support for the dollar came from Powell’s speech on Monday. The Fed Chair said the central bank would likely cut twice more this year by a total of 50-bps. Therefore, he pushed back expectations for a massive November rate cut. 

Meanwhile, in the UK, data revealed a decline in factory activity that weighed on the pound. The manufacturing PMI fell to 51.5 in September but stayed in expansion territory. Meanwhile, traders continued to speculate on the upcoming October 30 budget. The new finance minister will announce new tax measures and spending plans that might impact the UK economy and the outlook for monetary policy. Consequently, it might cause a lot of volatility in the GBP/USD pair.

GBP/USD key events today

  • US ADP Non-Farm Employment Change
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

GBP/USD technical forecast: 1.3400 resistance triggers trend reversal

GBP/USD technical forecast
GBP/USD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the GBP/USD price is steeply declining after breaking below the 30-SMA and its bullish channel. The previous bullish trend failed to continue beyond the 1.3400 resistance level, where bears took control. Moreover, the RSI made a strong bearish divergence, indicating fading bullish momentum. 

Are you interested in learning more about social trading platforms? Check our detailed guide-

The price recently breached the 1.3301 support and has paused to retest the level. It trades well below the 30-SMA, and the RSI is nearer the oversold region. Consequently, the bearish bias is strong and could lead to a retest of the 1.3200 support level. 

 

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024