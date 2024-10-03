Home USD/JPY Outlook: BoJ Signals Caution on Rate Hikes
Forex News Today: Daily Trading News

USD/JPY Outlook: BoJ Signals Caution on Rate Hikes

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • Bank of Japan policymakers have shifted their tone to a less hawkish one.
  • Most economists expect the central bank to cut borrowing costs before the year ends. 
  • The dollar surged Wednesday after the ADP employment figures came in higher than expected.

The USD/JPY outlook shows a shift in sentiment regarding Bank of Japan rate hikes after slightly dovish remarks that weakened the yen. At the same time, the US dollar firmed after private employment figures showed a resilient labor market.

Are you interested in learning more about Canada forex brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Bank of Japan policymakers have shifted their tone to a less hawkish one. Notably, board member Asahi Noguchi said the central bank should implement a cautious approach to hikes to avoid hurting the economy. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said the economy was unprepared for higher borrowing costs. 

Initially, policymakers were enthusiastic about higher consumption and inflation. As a result, most of them, including Ueda, voiced support for more rate hikes, which supported the yen. The recent change will likely keep downward pressure on Japan’s currency. However, economists expect the central bank to cut borrowing costs before the year ends. 

Meanwhile, the dollar surged Wednesday after the ADP employment figures came in higher than expected, indicating a tight labor market. Private firms employed 143,000 more workers in September. Economists had expected 124,000 new jobs. This report came after job openings which increased more than expected. Resilience in the labor market supports a slow Fed easing cycle. Therefore, the likelihood of a 50-bps rate cut in November fell. 

The next report on monthly employment change might reshape the outlook for rate cuts. Another upbeat report will solidify bets for a smaller rate cut in November.

USD/JPY key events today

  • US unemployment claims
  • US ISM services PMI
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/JPY technical outlook: Channel resistance

USD/JPY outlook
USD/JPY 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the USD/JPY price has paused near its bullish channel resistance line.  It trades far above the 30-SMA, a sign that bulls have firm control. At the same time, the RSI is in the overbought region, showing solid bullish momentum. 

Are you interested in learning more about social trading platforms? Check our detailed guide-

USD/JPY has made a series of higher highs and lows that have formed a strong uptrend. However, after a solid run, bulls might pause at the channel resistance, allowing bears to return. In such a case, the price will likely collapse to revisit the channel support before bouncing higher or breaking below.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024