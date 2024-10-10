Gold Outlook: Gold Edges Higher as Traders Brace for US CPI

The US will release a crucial economic report showing the state of inflation.

US price pressures might increase by 2.3%, below the previous month’s 2.5% increase.

Signs that the Israel-Hezbollah war would end in a ceasefire agreement weighed on gold.

The gold outlook indicates a slight price rebound from recent lows as market participants prepare for the US CPI report. Gold reached a new low on Tuesday as the probability of a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hezbollah reduced demand for safe-haven assets.

On Thursday, the US will release a crucial economic report showing the state of inflation in September. According to forecasts, price pressures increased by 2.3%, below the previous month’s 2.5% increase. Meanwhile, the monthly figure might come in at 0.1%, a drop from August’s 0.2%.

The inflation report will continue shaping the outlook for the next Fed policy moves. Currently, markets are pricing an 85% chance that the US central bank will lower borrowing costs by 25-bps. This is a big drop from a few weeks ago when traders expected another massive cut. As a result, gold has fallen with the prospects of a gradual easing cycle.

Meanwhile, the FOMC minutes showed agreement with the massive rate cut in September. However, these views came well before the blockbuster September jobs report. Employment figures showed a resilient labor market, easing pressure on the Fed to lower borrowing costs.

Meanwhile, there were signs that the Israel-Hezbollah war would end in a ceasefire agreement. Middle East tensions have kept a steady flow of cash to the safe-haven yellow metal. Therefore, any signs that tensions might ease weigh on prices.

Gold key events today

US core CPI m/m

US CPI m/m

US CPI y/y

US unemployment claims

Gold technical outlook: Bears make new low below 2625.58

On the technical side, gold has broken below the 2625.58 support level with a massive candle. At the same time, it trades below the 30-SMA with the RSI in bearish territory. Therefore, gold’s trend has reversed from bullish to bearish.

However, it is still too early to say whether the downtrend will continue. Bears must start making lower highs and lows to confirm a downtrend. For now, the price might revisit the 2625.58 level before continuing lower or breaking above the SMA. A downtrend would allow the price to reach the 2550.44 support level.

