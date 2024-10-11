GBP/USD Price Analysis: UK GDP Growth Sparks Rebound

The UK economy expanded by 0.2%, coming in line with economists forecasts.

The GBP/USD price analysis shows a small rebound in the pound after data revealed growth in the UK economy. Meanwhile, the dollar hovered near yesterday’s peaks after inflation numbers came in higher than expected.

Data on Friday revealed that the UK economy expanded by 0.2%, coming in line with economists forecasts. However, investors maintained bets for a Bank of England rate cut during the November meeting.

Meanwhile, the CPI report in the US revealed that inflation was higher than expected in September. On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased by 0.2%, above forecasts of 0.1%. Meanwhile, annually, prices increased by 2.4%, above estimates of 2.3%. The unexpected jump led to a decline in Fed rate cut expectations, boosting the US dollar.

However, unemployment claims rose more than expected, indicating a weaker labor market. The mix of data put bets for a 25-bps November Fed rate cut at 80%. At the same time, market participants are pricing a 20% chance that the Fed will keep rates unchanged.

The next major report will be the Producer Price Index. Economists expect wholesale inflation to increase by 0.1%, down from 0.2% in August. If wholesale inflation also beats forecasts, rate cut expectations will keep falling.

Meanwhile, markets are paying close attention to Middle East tensions. The likelihood of a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah eased fears of escalation. However, there is still a risk of retaliation after Iran attacked Israel.

GBP/USD key events today

US Core PPI m/m

US PPI m/m

GBP/USD technical price analysis: Bearish momentum fades near 1.3051 support

On the technical side, the GBP/USD price remains in a tight consolidation near the 1.3051 support level. The bias is bearish because the price sits slightly below the 30-SMA. At the same time, the RSI trades below 50, supporting bearish momentum.

However, the RSI has made a bullish divergence, indicating weakness in the downtrend. If it plays out, the price might break above the 30-SMA, showing a bullish reversal. A break above the SMA would allow GBP/USD to revisit the 1.3201 level.

