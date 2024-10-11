Home GBP/USD Price Analysis: UK GDP Growth Sparks Rebound
Majors

GBP/USD Price Analysis: UK GDP Growth Sparks Rebound

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • The UK economy expanded by 0.2%, coming in line with economists forecasts.
  • The CPI report in the US revealed that inflation was higher than expected in September.
  • US unemployment claims rose more than expected, indicating a weaker labor market. 

The GBP/USD price analysis shows a small rebound in the pound after data revealed growth in the UK economy. Meanwhile, the dollar hovered near yesterday’s peaks after inflation numbers came in higher than expected.  

Are you interested to learn more about day trading brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Data on Friday revealed that the UK economy expanded by 0.2%, coming in line with economists forecasts. However, investors maintained bets for a Bank of England rate cut during the November meeting. 

Meanwhile, the CPI report in the US revealed that inflation was higher than expected in September. On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased by 0.2%, above forecasts of 0.1%. Meanwhile, annually, prices increased by 2.4%, above estimates of 2.3%. The unexpected jump led to a decline in Fed rate cut expectations, boosting the US dollar. 

However, unemployment claims rose more than expected, indicating a weaker labor market. The mix of data put bets for a 25-bps November Fed rate cut at 80%. At the same time, market participants are pricing a 20% chance that the Fed will keep rates unchanged. 

The next major report will be the Producer Price Index. Economists expect wholesale inflation to increase by 0.1%, down from 0.2% in August. If wholesale inflation also beats forecasts, rate cut expectations will keep falling. 

Meanwhile, markets are paying close attention to Middle East tensions. The likelihood of a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah eased fears of escalation. However, there is still a risk of retaliation after Iran attacked Israel.

GBP/USD key events today

  • US Core PPI m/m
  • US PPI m/m
Get FREE Crypto Signals Now!

GBP/USD technical price analysis: Bearish momentum fades near 1.3051 support

GBP/USD price analysis
GBP/USD 4-hour chart

 

On the technical side, the GBP/USD price remains in a tight consolidation near the 1.3051 support level. The bias is bearish because the price sits slightly below the 30-SMA. At the same time, the RSI trades below 50, supporting bearish momentum. 

-Are you looking for the best AI Trading Brokers? Check our detailed guide-

However, the RSI has made a bullish divergence, indicating weakness in the downtrend. If it plays out, the price might break above the 30-SMA, showing a bullish reversal. A break above the SMA would allow GBP/USD to revisit the 1.3201 level.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024