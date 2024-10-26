Home AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Strong Data Boosts Dollar
AUD/USD Forecast

AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Strong Data Boosts Dollar

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • US unemployment claims fell more than expected.
  • Business activity in the US manufacturing and services sectors improved.
  • Market participants will pay attention to Australia’s inflation data.

The AUD/USD weekly forecast indicates continued resilience in the US economy, keeping the dollar firm against the Australian dollar.

Ups and downs of AUD/USD 

The AUD/USD pair ended the week down as the dollar rose after upbeat US economic data. At the same time, Middle East tensions increased demand for the greenback. The US released two significant reports on jobless claims and business activity.

Are you interested in learning more about British Trade Platform Review? Check our detailed guide-

Unemployment claims fell more than expected, indicating tight labor market conditions. As a result, rate cut expectations eased, boosting the dollar. A separate report revealed that business activity in the manufacturing and services sectors improved as demand increased. At the same time, the war between Israel and Hezbollah escalated, sending traders to haven assets like the dollar.

Next week’s key events for AUD/USD

In the coming week, market participants will pay attention to Australia’s inflation data. Meanwhile, the US will release data on GDP manufacturing PMI and nonfarm payrolls. Australia’s CPI numbers will significantly shape the outlook for the Reserve Bank of Australia rate cuts. If inflation surprises to the upside, the Aussie will rally as rate-cut expectations fall. 

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

On the other hand, the nonfarm payrolls report will be among the last significant reports before the Fed’s November meeting. An upbeat report will likely lower the likelihood of a rate cut. On the other hand, an unexpected decline in job growth could bring back bets for a super-sized rate cut.

AUD/USD weekly technical forecast: 0.6650 break confirms new downtrend

AUD/USD weekly technical forecast
AUD/USD daily chart

On the technical side, the AUD/USD price has reversed to the downside on the daily chart. Bears took control when the price broke below the 22-SMA support line. Moreover, the price broke below the 0.6650 support to make a lower low, confirming the reversal. Meanwhile, the RSI has dipped into bearish territory and trades near the oversold region, suggesting solid momentum.

Are you interested to learn more about forex signals? Check our detailed guide-

Furthermore, AUD/USD has broken below the 0.5 Fib retracement level, signaling a significant pullback or reversal. The solid bearish bias means the price will likely retest the 0.6501 next week. Additionally, the price might make the first lower high, further confirming the new downtrend. This bias will remain as long as the price stays below the 22-SMA and the RSI trades below 50.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024