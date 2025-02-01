Home AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: RBA Rate Cut Speculation Grows
AUD/USD Forecast

AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: RBA Rate Cut Speculation Grows

Saqib Iqbal
Published date:
Updated:
  • The Fed kept rates unchanged on Wednesday.
  • Trump emphasized his plans to impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico.
  • Australia’s inflation came in softer than expected.

The AUD/USD weekly forecast shows downside potential amid increasing RBA rate cut bets and a stronger greenback. 

Ups and downs of AUD/USD 

The AUD/USD price had a bearish week amid hawkish Fed signals and increased RBA rate cut expectations. The Fed kept rates unchanged on Wednesday and failed to give any indication of near-term rate cuts. As a result, the dollar strengthened. Moreover, Trump emphasized his plans to impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico, boosting the greenback. 

Meanwhile, inflation figures in Australia revealed a smaller-than-expected 0.2% increase, boosting bets for a Feb RBA rate cut, weighing on the Aussie.

Next week’s key events for AUD/USD

Next week, the US will release data on manufacturing business activity and monthly employment. The manufacturing PMI will show the health of the economy, shaping the outlook for US monetary policy. An unexpected increase in business activity will show resilience, while the opposite will show weakness.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

Meanwhile, the US nonfarm payrolls will show job growth in January. The last report revealed an unexpected increase of 256,000 jobs, indicating a robust labor market. Another such report will boost the dollar as it will slash Fed rate cut expectations. On the other hand, if employment eases, policymakers might gain more confidence to lower borrowing costs.   

AUD/USD weekly technical forecast: Price pauses in the 0.6151- 0.6300 range

AUD/USD weekly technical forecast
AUD/USD daily chart

On the technical side, the AUD/USD price has entered a period of consolidation between the 0.6151 support and the 0.6300 resistance. The range follows a strong downtrend that paused near the 0.6151 support level. Here, bears showed weakness as the RSI made a slight bullish divergence. This consolidation might be a pause in the downtrend or before a reversal. 

-If you are interested in knowing about scalping forex brokers, then read our guidelines to get started-

If it is the first case, bears will challenge the range support next week. A break below this level will allow AUD/USD to make a lower low, continuing the downtrend. On the other hand, if it is a looming reversal, the price will break above the range resistance to revisit the 0.6500 key level. 

Bulls will confirm a new bullish trend when the price starts making higher highs and lows. However, before the price resumes a trend, it might remain in consolidation for a while.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025