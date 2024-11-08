Home AUD/USD Price Analysis: Risk Appetite Surges Post-Trump Win
AUD/USD Daily Outlooks

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Risk Appetite Surges Post-Trump Win

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • The risk-sensitive Australian dollar soared after Trump won the US election.
  • The US Central Bank lowered borrowing costs by 25-bps.
  • Trump’s presidency will likely lead to higher inflation due to his policies.

The AUD/USD price analysis shows increased bullish enthusiasm due to a surge in risk appetite after Trump’s win. However, the price eased by Friday as market participants waited for China to announce new stimulus for its fragile economy. 

Are you interested to learn more about forex options trading? Check our detailed guide-

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar soared after Trump won the US election. Trump’s policies are known to improve business conditions and boost inflation. As a result, his win brought back money into risky currencies and assets like equities.

Elsewhere, market participants eagerly await the conclusion of a meeting in China that might result in more stimulus measures.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the US Central Bank lowered borrowing costs by 25-bps. Furthermore, the Fed struck a cautious tone regarding future rate cuts. However, markets still expect another rate cut in December. At the same time, AUD/USD rallied as the dollar retreated after the impact of the Trump win wore off. 

Trump’s presidency will likely lead to higher inflation due to his policies. The Republican president has proposed tax cuts and tariffs on imported goods, among other changes that will likely increase price pressure in the US. Therefore, the Fed has a difficult challenge ahead. If inflation spikes, policymakers might have to pause rate cuts and even consider hiking. Such an outcome would boost the dollar. 

At the same time, it will reduce the policy divergence between the Fed and the RBA. Notably, the Reserve Bank of Australia kept rates unchanged this week, with policymakers remaining cautious about inflation. Moreover, markets do not expect a rate cut in Australia until May next year. 

AUD/USD key events today

Market participants do not expect any high-impact reports from Australia or the US.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

AUD/USD technical price analysis: Bulls assert dominance with a higher high

AUD/USD technical price analysis
AUD/USD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the AUD/USD price has made a new high above the 0.6650 resistance level. At the same time, the price trades well above the 30-SMA, with the RSI above 50, suggesting a bullish trend. 

Are you interested to learn about forex robots? Check our detailed guide-  

However, the uptrend has paused, allowing bears to prompt a pullback. If the price finds support near the 0.6650 level, it will bounce higher to make new highs. However, it might puncture this level to retest the 30-SMA before climbing.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024