Home GBP/USD Forecast: Trump Trade Eclipses Inflation Data
Majors

GBP/USD Forecast: Trump Trade Eclipses Inflation Data

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • US consumer prices increased by 0.2% in October.
  • Traders expect Trump’s policies to drive inflation and pause or significantly slow Fed rate cuts.
  • BoE’s Catherine Mann noted that inflation might be higher than expected in the medium term.

The GBP/USD forecast shows the dollar at new peaks as the Trump trade overshadows recent inflation figures. As a result, the pound remained weak against the greenback despite hawkish remarks from policymakers.

Are you interested to learn more about low spread forex brokers? Check our detailed guide-

On Wednesday, the US released its CPI report, which aligned with expectations. Consumer prices increased by 0.2% in October, while core prices increased by 0.3%. Meanwhile, the annual figure rose by 2.6%. Since the increase in inflation was expected, the Fed will likely lower borrowing costs in December.

The dollar initially retreated before climbing as market participants shifted their focus to Trump’s win. Traders expect Trump’s policies to drive inflation and pause or significantly slow Fed rate cuts.

The next significant reports will include wholesale inflation and retail sales. Producer prices are a leading indicator of future consumer prices. Therefore, rate-cut bets might ease if producer prices are higher than expected. The opposite is also true. Meanwhile, retail sales will show consumers’ financial health. High sales will show robust consumer spending, reducing rate-cut bets. On the other hand, low sales will indicate weak consumer spending, solidifying bets for a December rate cut.

Meanwhile, in the UK, Bank of England policymaker Catherine Mann noted that inflation might be higher than expected in the medium term. Mann is the only policymaker who voted against a rate cut at the last BoE meeting. Market bets for rate cuts in the UK have dropped since the reading of the new government budget. The BoE might only cut rates twice next year. 

GBP/USD key events today

  • Core PPI m/m
  • PPI m/m
  • Unemployment Claims
  • Fed Chair Powell Speaks
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

GBP/USD technical forecast: Bearish momentum head for the 1.2650 level

GBP/USD technical forecast
GBP/USD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the GBP/USD price has broken below the 1.2750 key support to make a new low in the downtrend. Moreover, the price trades well below the 30-SMA, showing bears have a strong lead. At the same time, the RSI is in the oversold region, indicating solid bearish momentum. 

Are you interested in learning more about AI trading brokers? Check our detailed guide-

The next target for the pair is at the 1.2650 support level. However, after such a steep collapse, bulls might be preparing to return for a pullback to the 1.2750 level or the 30-SMA.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024