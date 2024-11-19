GBP/USD Price Analysis: Dollar Gains Amid Risk-off Sentiment

Putin warned the US of a lower threshold for a nuclear strike.

Economists expect UK inflation to increase by 2.2% in October.

The dollar remained steady after gaining over 1.6% last week.

The GBP/USD price analysis indicates a sudden rush to safe-haven assets that weakened the pound against the dollar. Meanwhile, the Trump trade kept the dollar near recent peaks as markets awaited economic data for clues on Fed rate cuts.

There was some panic in the markets on Tuesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the US of a lower threshold for a nuclear strike. This news came in response to Ukraine’s recent attack on Russia with US missiles. If Russia starts using nuclear power, it could escalate the war in Ukraine and impact the global economy.

After Putin’s warning, investors dumped risky assets like the pound and bought the yen and the dollar. Meanwhile, market participants awaited the UK inflation report due on Wednesday, which might give clues on future BoE policy moves. Economists expect inflation to increase by 2.2% after a 1.7% increase in the previous month.

Meanwhile, service inflation might ease further to 4.3%. Lower service inflation might rekindle bets for a rate cut at the December meeting. On the other hand, if inflation is higher than expected, the pound will rally as rate-cut bets drop.

Meanwhile, the dollar remained steady after gaining over 1.6% last week amid the Trump trade. The looming policy changes in the US have shifted the outlook for Fed rate cuts. At the same time, policymakers have assumed a more hawkish tone, boosting the greenback. There is an increasing likelihood that the Fed will pause in December.

GBP/USD key events today

There will be no key reports from the US or the UK. Therefore, traders will monitor developments in the Ukraine war.

GBP/USD technical price analysis: Downtrend continues after SMA retest

On the technical side, the GBP/USD price has bounced lower after retesting the 30-SMA resistance. After consolidation, bears took charge by breaching the 1.2850 key support level. Moreover, the price made a sharp swing below the SMA, indicating a steep downtrend.

At the same time, the RSI entered the oversold region, suggesting solid bearish momentum. However, it has made a bullish divergence that could lead to a deeper pullback or a reversal. On the other hand, if bearish momentum surges, the price will break below 1.2600.

