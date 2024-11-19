USD/JPY Outlook: Ueda’s Hawkish Remarks Boost Yen

USD/JPY outlook weakens as the likelihood of a BoJ rate hike in December increased to 54%.

The Fed’s policy outlook has changed significantly since Trump won.

A BoJ rate hike might give the yen temporary support.

The USD/JPY outlook shows a stronger yen as Ueda’s hawkish remarks increase the likelihood of a December BoJ rate cut. Meanwhile, the dollar remained steady as markets priced a more gradual pace for Fed rate cuts.

–Are you interested in learning more about Canadian forex brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda, in his speech on Monday, noted that Japan’s economy was on the right path. Therefore, the central bank would need to hike rates in the near future. His remarks increased the likelihood of a rate hike in December to 54%, boosting the yen. However, Ueda failed to give clear guidance on the possible timing for the next rate hike.

The outlook for Japan’s currency had improved slightly when the Bank of Japan started increasing interest rates and the Fed began cutting. However, the Fed’s policy outlook has changed significantly since Trump won the election. The US central bank might not cut rates as much as previously expected since Trump’s policies might increase inflation.

Consequently, the rate differential between Japan and the US will likely remain wide, weighing on the yen. At the same time, Fed policymakers sounded more hawkish, with Powell stating there was no rush to lower borrowing costs. On the other hand, top officials in Japan are getting worried about a weak yen. Therefore, they are piling pressure on the Bank of Japan to hike rates.

A BoJ rate hike might give the yen temporary support. However, as long as demand and inflation go up with Trump’s administration, the dollar will remain strong, putting pressure on the yen.

USD/JPY key events today

Market participants do not expect any key reports from Japan or the US. Therefore, they might continue with the Trump trade.

USD/JPY technical outlook: Bears break up-channel

On the technical side, the USD/JPY price has broken out of its bullish channel, with bears leading the way. The decline started at the 156.51 resistance level. Price action changed to show strong bearish candles, which broke below the 30-SMA.

–Are you interested in learning more about high leveraged brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Initially, the price paused at the channel support. However, bears made another attempt at the level and broke below. The price is now facing the 154.00 support level. A break below will allow USD/JPY to reach the 151.74 level.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money